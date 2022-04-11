Left Menu

IYC launches poster campaign against fuel price hike

IYC national media in-charge Rahul Rao said the poster campaign was started outside the Ministry of Petroleum. These posters will be put up at various places in Delhi and across the country, he said.

The Indian Youth Congress launched a poster campaign against rise in fuel prices outside the Ministry of Petroleum here on Monday.

IYC chief Srinivas BV said the burden of inflation is increasing continuously on the people. The price of crude oil has decreased by about 26.42 percent in the international market, then why is the price of petrol and diesel increasing in the country, he asked.

''Ever since the assembly elections got over, the people's bad days have started as the prices of petrol, diesel and gas have been surging ahead,'' Srinivas said. IYC national media in-charge Rahul Rao said the poster campaign was started outside the Ministry of Petroleum. These posters will be put up at various places in Delhi and across the country, he said.

