Left Menu

Corpse of baby elephant found in Odisha forest

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:11 IST
Corpse of baby elephant found in Odisha forest
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A corpse of an elephant calf was on Monday found in Baghajharan reserve forest area under Baripada forest division in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a senior official said.

Madhusmita Das, the Range Officer, said a team of officials with a veterinary surgeon visited the spot to ascertain the cause of the death of the baby elephant, likely aged between 6 months and one year.

The body was buried inside the forest area, and viscera samples have been sent to Bhubaneswar for further investigation.

Every year, the forest area is invaded by elephants from the Dalma sanctuary in neighbouring Jharkhand, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022