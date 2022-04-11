Corpse of baby elephant found in Odisha forest

A corpse of an elephant calf was on Monday found in Baghajharan reserve forest area under Baripada forest division in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, a senior official said.

Madhusmita Das, the Range Officer, said a team of officials with a veterinary surgeon visited the spot to ascertain the cause of the death of the baby elephant, likely aged between 6 months and one year.

The body was buried inside the forest area, and viscera samples have been sent to Bhubaneswar for further investigation.

Every year, the forest area is invaded by elephants from the Dalma sanctuary in neighbouring Jharkhand, the official added.

