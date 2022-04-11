Left Menu

Over four lakh MT wheat purchased in Punjab so far

This year, the government agencies have already procured 4.3 lakh MT of wheat, whereas the earlier peak for the same period was 38,019 MT in the year 2018, said an official spokesperson.He further said the state government has already transferred payments worth Rs 138 crore into the bank accounts of farmers.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-04-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 22:56 IST
Over four lakh MT wheat purchased in Punjab so far
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Over four lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been purchased so far in the ongoing Rabi marketing season, and it is the record purchase in the last five years.

''The total purchase of wheat by the government agencies, as on April 10, has broken all records for wheat purchase till the corresponding date in the past five years. This year, the government agencies have already procured 4.3 lakh MT of wheat, whereas the earlier peak for the same period was 38,019 MT in the year 2018,'' said an official spokesperson.

He further said the state government has already transferred payments worth Rs 138 crore into the bank accounts of farmers. Punjab is expecting the arrival of 135 lakh MT of wheat in mandis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

