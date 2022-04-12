Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine -Ifax
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 12-04-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 11:36 IST
Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday in line with requests from European consumers, the Interfax news agency reported.
Requests stood at 74.5 million cubic metres for April 12, Interfax reported, citing Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.
