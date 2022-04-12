Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-04-2022 13:01 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 12:56 IST
Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Tuesday at the pace of 74.6 million cubic metres per day, in accordance with requests from European consumers, the company said.
This was in line with the 74.5 mcm reported earlier by Interfax news agency, which cited Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.
