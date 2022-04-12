Left Menu

Bihar: Three arrested for planting saffron flag on Muzaffarpur mosque

The Bihar police arrested three people for allegedly planting a saffron flag on a mosque in Muzaffarpur, said Jayant Kant, Senior Superintendent of Police.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 12-04-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 13:29 IST
Bihar: Three arrested for planting saffron flag on Muzaffarpur mosque
Muzaffarpur police at the site after the incident.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar police arrested three people for allegedly planting a saffron flag on a mosque in Muzaffarpur, said Jayant Kant, Senior Superintendent of Police. The incident happened on Sunday on Ram Navami. An FIR has also been lodged said the Muzaffarpur SSP on Monday.

As per the police, a man was seen climbing a mosque wall and planting a saffron flag on top of its gate in Bihar's Muzaffarpur during a Ram Navami procession. He was cheered on by scores of men riding bikes, flashing swords, and hockey sticks. After this incident, a video has gone viral, said the police. Muzaffarpur police reached the spot and removed the flag; the situation was brought under control. However, there has been no communal flare-up since the incident, added the police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022