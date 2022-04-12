Bihar: Three arrested for planting saffron flag on Muzaffarpur mosque

The Bihar police arrested three people for allegedly planting a saffron flag on a mosque in Muzaffarpur, said Jayant Kant, Senior Superintendent of Police. The incident happened on Sunday on Ram Navami. An FIR has also been lodged said the Muzaffarpur SSP on Monday.

As per the police, a man was seen climbing a mosque wall and planting a saffron flag on top of its gate in Bihar's Muzaffarpur during a Ram Navami procession. He was cheered on by scores of men riding bikes, flashing swords, and hockey sticks. After this incident, a video has gone viral, said the police. Muzaffarpur police reached the spot and removed the flag; the situation was brought under control. However, there has been no communal flare-up since the incident, added the police. (ANI)

