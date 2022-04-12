Jharkhand HC takes suo motu cognizance of Deoghar cable-car mishap, orders inquiry

Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of the Deoghar cable-car mishap and ordered an inquiry into the matter. The court will hear the matter on April 26. Before that, the state has to file a detailed inquiry report through an affidavit.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, as many as 10 people have been rescued after an accident at the Trikut Ropeway service in Jharkhand's Deoghar took place on Monday. The rescue operations are being undertaken jointly by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the district personnel.

An ITBP official said, "3 to 5 persons are still believed to be in the cable cars and efforts to rescue them are on. We have rescued 10 people since today morning including five men, three women, and two children." Ashwini Nayyar, the rescue team in charge said, "The rescue operation is on and we will soon rescue all the people stranded in the ropeway."

Dr S Bharati of ITBP said, "The rescue team has been working for the last 48 hours and our aim is to rescue each and everyone safely." Notably, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple on Sunday. The IAF received the request for the rescue of approximately 40 tourists stuck in the Ropeway Service. Acting on the request, the IAF deployed one Mi-17 and one Mi-17 V5 helicopter early in the morning on Monday for the rescue.

While one woman succumbed to her injuries in hospital early on Sunday morning, the death toll in the ropeway mishap at the tourist spot atop Trikoot hills rose to two as another man died on Sunday evening while being airlifted.

