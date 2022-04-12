Left Menu

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur seeks relief for farmers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-04-2022 18:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 18:29 IST
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur seeks relief for farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur has written to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urging him to provide compensation to farmers for the ''loss of yield'' due to extreme weather conditions in Punjab.

In her letter to the minister on Monday, the Congress MP said, ''It has been brought to my notice by farmers of Punjab in district Patiala that due to early setting up of hot weather, there is an estimated loss of about five to seven quintal of wheat per acre.'' ''By computing this into money, the loss comes to about Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre per farmer,'' she said, seeking relief for farmers.

The MP posted the letter on her Twitter handle.

The maximum temperature in Punjab has been hovering well above the normal limits for the past nearly a fortnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022