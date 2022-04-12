Delhi Film Policy 2022 likely to be notified by April-end: Sources

The Aam Aadmi Party government is likely to notify its Delhi Film Policy, 2022, which aims to promote the city as a hub for filming and other related activities, before the end of this month, official sources said.

Sources said the policy has also got Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's nod.

The Delhi Film Policy, 2022, was approved by the Cabinet on February 24. The policy was also highlighted by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in his budget presentation on March 26.

The policy aims to promote the city as a hub for filming and other related activities through a slew of measures, including setting up of Rs 50 crore 'Delhi Film Fund' to support producers and hosting an international film festival every year. ''Delhi Film Policy will be notified soon, latest by the end of April as it has also been approved the L-G. It (the file) is with the law department for its final nod. ''It will be notified as soon as the file returns from the law department,'' an official source told PTI.

Sources said work will be started on ground to implement the policy after it is notified.

Delhi Tourism and Transportation Corporation (DTTDC) has been made the nodal agency for implementing the policy.

DTTDC officials said the new film policy will focus on the development of the tourism sector, growth of the economy and also job creation.

The policy talks about setting up a Rs 50 crore 'Film Fund' for supporting producers through subsidy. Also, Delhi film cards of Rs 1 lakh will be issued and its holders will get extra benefits and discounts.

Sisodia, who also holds Tourism portfolio, had in February said under the policy, a subsidy up to Rs 3 crore will also be provided depending on the number of days of shooting, location and branding of Delhi, local hiring of actors and support staff, expenditure in Delhi during various stages of production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)