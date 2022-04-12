Punjab govt recovers Rs 28.97 cr from bank accounts of dead beneficiaries of welfare schemes

The Punjab government on Tuesday said it has recovered Rs 28.97 crore from the bank accounts of dead beneficiaries of various social security schemes.

Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur said after assuming charge, she had directed the officials of her department to thoroughly review all the schemes to ensure judicious distribution of monetary assistance among the needy and actual beneficiaries, besides saving public exchequer, according to an official release.

She informed that the department recovered Rs 28.97 crore from the bank accounts of 1,27,643 deceased beneficiaries.

The state government is providing financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1,500 per month to old age pensioners, widows, destitute children and persons with disabilities.

She said a total of 28.85 lakh beneficiaries are getting their pensions, which amounts to Rs 432.75 crore every month.

