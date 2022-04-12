No power shortage in Haryana, says minister

There is no shortage of power in Haryana and the supply of electricity will be ensured even if the government has to purchase it at Rs 12 per unit from outside the state, power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said on Tuesday. Power availability will be ensured even if the government has to purchase electricity at the rate of Rs 12 per unit from outside, he said.

Replying to questions of reporters here on power situation, Chautala said that sufficient stock of coal is available in the state and power production will not be interrupted at any thermal plant due to shortage of coal.

Last year the peak demand during summer season stood at 12,120 megawatt per day, he said.

About Monday's power cut, Chautala said that power cuts for a few hours had to be imposed at some places one unit of Khedar Thermal Power Plant was shut down for three days due to a technical fault in a router. However, on Tuesday 600 MW was available from there. Besides, one unit -- 250 MW-- of the Panipat power plant was shut on Monday.

''So, power available yesterday was 5,700 to 6,000 megawatt as against demand of 6,500 MW. Therefore, some power cuts were imposed,'' he said.

He further said that three units of 250 MW each are operating in Panipat, two units of 600 MW each in Khedar and two units of 300 MW each in Yamunanagar.

In addition, 1400 MW of power is being taken from Adani Power, he said. However, opposition parties slammed the state government, saying that the power crisis in the state is getting worse. ''The state government is proving to be a failure on every front, whose repercussions people of the state have to bear,'' Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja tweeted.

The Haryana unit of Aam Aadmi Party also targeted the government, saying that the people of Haryana were reeling under power cuts in this intense summer heat.

Meanwhile, Chautala said: ''due to increasing urbanisation in the National Capital Region and as a result shifting of some industries out of Delhi to places like Manesar, Gurugram, Rewari, as well as several group housing societies also coming up in these places, the demand for electricity has increased by 1,000 to 1,500 MW per day''. ''This is leading to an increase in consumption, but we will meet the demand,'' he said.

The minister also said that in Haryana, harvesting of wheat is going on, and to prevent accidental fires in wheat fields, power supply to the agriculture sector is cut off during the day time.

He, however, said that electricity is being supplied to the agriculture sector continuously for seven hours during the night time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)