Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
* Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urged the European Union to impose sanctions on all Russian banks and Russian oil and to set a deadline for ending imports of Russian gas. * Russia's energy minister told Izvestia newspaper that Moscow is ready to sell oil and oil products to "friendly countries in any price range", Interfax news agency reported.
Ukraine told Russia to release prisoners of war if it wants the Kremlin's top political ally in the country freed from detention. FIGHTING
* The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it is closely watching the war in Ukraine after an unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Mariupol. * Fighting in eastern Ukraine will intensify in coming weeks as Russia continues to refocus there, Britain said.
* The mayor of Mariupol city said the latest estimate was that about 21,000 civilian residents had been killed. DIPLOMACY
* U.S. President Biden said for the first time that Russia's invasion amounts to genocide. * Russian President Putin reappeared after a rare public silence to say the invasion was a "noble" cause and that peace talks had reached a dead end.
* Ukraine's security services said they had arrested Putin's closest and most influential ally in the country. * Washington is expected to announce as soon as Wednesday another $750 million in military assistance for Ukraine.
* A planned visit to Kyiv by German President Steinmeier was not welcomed by Ukraine, he said. ECONOMY AND BUSINESS
* Russia's economy is on track to contract by more than 10% in 2022, the biggest fall since after the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, a former finance minister said. * Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urged the European Union to impose sanctions on all Russian banks and Russian oil and to set a deadline for ending imports of Russian gas.
* Russia's energy minister told Izvestia newspaper that Moscow is ready to sell oil and oil products to "friendly countries in any price range", Interfax news agency reported. * The World Bank is preparing a $1.5 billion support package for Ukraine.
QUOTES * "The United States is ready to fight with Russia until the last Ukrainian - that is the way it is." - Putin
* "We'll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies (as genocide), but it sure seems that way to me." - Biden (Compiled by Nick Macfie and Andrew Cawthore; Editing by Michael Perry)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden proposes USD 1.8 billion for Indo-Pacific Strategy
U.S. Senate approves $52 bln chips bill in bid to reach compromise
U.S. House riot panel recommends contempt charge for two more ex-Trump aides
U.S. House riot panel recommends contempt charge for two more ex-Trump aides
'I'm not walking anything back': Biden on his Putin 'cannot stay in power' remark