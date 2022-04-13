Left Menu

China's March trade with Russia rises over 12% from year earlier

China's overall trade with Russia rose by more than 12% in March from a year earlier in dollar terms, in sync with previous gains, even as Beijing criticized Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Overall trade with Russia increased 12.76% in March to $11.67 billion and jumped 30.45% in the first quarter from the same period last year, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-04-2022 11:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 11:15 IST
China's March trade with Russia rises over 12% from year earlier
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China's overall trade with Russia rose by more than 12% in March from a year earlier in dollar terms, in sync with previous gains, even as Beijing criticized Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Overall trade with Russia increased 12.76% in March to $11.67 billion and jumped 30.45% in the first quarter from the same period last year, Chinese customs data showed on Wednesday. The gains in total trade - comprising the values for both exports and imports - were in line with previous increases, with Russia a major source of oil, gas, coal, and agriculture commodities for China.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in a move that Moscow described as a "special military operation" needed to defend Russian-speaking people in Ukraine. Beijing has refused to call Russia's action an invasion and has repeatedly criticized what it says are illegal Western sanctions to punish Moscow.

Several weeks before the attack on Ukraine, China and Russia declared a "no-limits" strategic partnership. Last year, total trade between China and Russia jumped 35.8% to a record $146.9 billion. As sanctions against Russia mount, China could offset some of its neighbor's pain by buying more. But analysts say they have yet to see any major indication China is violating Western sanctions on Russia.

China's economic and trade cooperation with other countries including Russia and Ukraine remains normal, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen said at a news conference. Russia's economy is on course to contract by more than 10% in 2022, former finance minister Alexei Kudrin said on Tuesday, hit by soaring inflation and capital flight.

The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Tuesday revised its forecast for global trade growth this year because of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war. ($1 = 6.3646 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022