Telangana Chief Secy holds teleconference with Collectors on paddy procurement

With the Telangana government deciding to procure the entire paddy produced by the farmers this rabi season, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a teleconference with District Collectors and other officials concerned on Wednesday and took stock of the situation in the respective districts.

The meeting comes a day after Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that his government will procure entire commodity from the state's farmers by opening procurement centres on war-footing.

Kumar instructed the Collectors to set up a special control room to daily monitor the progress of paddy procurement in the district. A special control room is also being set up at the state level, an official release said.

A meeting should be held immediately involving the ministers and senior officials to formulate an action plan for paddy procurement in the district and elaborate measures should be taken at the centres which should be inaugurated immediately, the Chief Secretary said.

Collectors, Additional collectors and other senior officials should make daily trips to at least four paddy procurement centres.

Emphasis should be laid on procuring gunny bags under the supervision of a special officer exclusively for procuring them and services of the agricultural extension officers should be totally utilised for paddy procurement to ensure that the farmers get the minimum support price which has been fixed at Rs 1960 per quintal, the release added.

