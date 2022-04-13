Inflation angst keeps European stocks under pressure

European shares slipped for a third straight session on Wednesday as anxiety about elevated inflation and its potential impact on upcoming earnings season dampened the mood.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1%, with retail and travel and leisure stocks offsetting gains in oil & gas and mining shares. Investor worries over rising interest rates in response to galloping inflation have roiled global markets.

UK's FTSE 100 struggled as British inflation hit a 30-year high last month, while Wall Street's main indexes gave up early gains to close lower in the previous session as U.S. consumer prices in March rose to four-decade high. Meanwhile, earnings updates drove swings in individual stocks, with Britain's biggest retailer Tesco dropping 6% after it warned profit was likely to fall in the current year due to tough economic conditions.

While the STOXX 600 has recovered from the sharp losses in March, the index has been trading in a tight range ahead of the first-quarter earnings season. Wall Street bank JPMorgan Chase & Co will report earnings later in the day. "I wouldn't be surprised to see some margin contraction in Q1, but then it should prove to be temporary as long as inflation peaks," said Andrea Cicione, head of strategy at TS Lombard.

"Much more important than any surprises we get in Q1 is going to be the forward guidance and that will set the tone for markets." Analysts expect profit for STOXX 600 companies to rise 25.1% in the first quarter, as per Refinitiv data, up from 20.8% seen at the start of April and 15% at the start of the year.

Energy, basic materials and industrial companies are expected to be the biggest profit drivers in the quarter, while technology is expected to lag. French luxury goods maker LVMH rose 1% as robust demand for Louis Vuitton and Dior products boosted first-quarter sales. The group will continue to raise prices at its fashion labels - but reasonably - to reflect the cost of business, an executive said.

"We expect LVMH to continue to do better than peers thanks to its leading brands, strong pricing power, significant scale advantage," Equita analysts said in a note. Overall, global markets paused on the back of the inflation numbers and fears of a prolonged war in the Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin said peace talks with Ukraine had hit a dead end.

Telecom Italia's (TIM) gained 3.8% after reports French telecoms group Iliad was interested in making an offer TIM's domestic consumer service business.

