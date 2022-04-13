In order to avoid long distance coal transport in respect of certain State Gencos, tolling facility would be allowed up to 25 percent of linkage coal. Chairing a meeting to review ICB plants, import of coal for blending and coal stock position, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy Shri R.K. Singh said that this would enable States to optimally utilize their linkage coal in the plants nearer to the mines as it would be easier to transmit electricity instead of coal transport to far off States.

Principal Secretaries and senior officials from States, Independent Power Producers, and representatives of ICB plants attended the meeting. Union Power Secretary Shri Alok Kumar, Additional Secretary Shri Vivek Kumar Devangan, and CMDs of Power CPSEs were also present in the meeting held yesterday. The meeting was held in the wake of rising power demand.

The Minister took review of the operations of imported coal-based plants and directed all the procurer States to ensure that all ICB plants are operational at fair and reasonable tariffs. It was decided to resolve all the operational issues in ICB plants and make them fully functional.

Keeping in view the rapidly increasing demand for power, it was recommended that all Gencos should endeavor to import coal for blending upto ten percent. State-wise and Genco wise targets were fixed and it was urged to ensure delivery of coal for blending purpose before onset of monsoon as domestic coal supply gets affected during rainy season.

(With Inputs from PIB)