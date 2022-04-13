Jharkhand CM facilitates local man who helped save lives in Deoghar ropeway mishap

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday facilitated a local resident identified as Pannalal with a Rs 1 lakh cheque for his commendable role in rescuing people stranded in the Deoghar ropeway mishap. "I salute Pannalal, a symbol of bravery. I got a chance to facilitate brave Panalala with Rs 1 lakh for saving the lives of people in the Trikot incident by risking his own life. I will request the Central government to honour him," tweeted CM Hemanta Soren.

CM Soren spoke to Panalla via video conferencing on Wednesday and on his instruction Rs 1 lakh cheque was handed over to him by the district collector of Deoghar "On the instructions of CM a cheque of Rs 1 lakh was handed over to Pannalal for his role," M Bhajantri, District Collector, Deoghar said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday completed the rescue of 35 people stranded in mid-air on the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service in the Deoghar district of the state. Three people died in the accident. The operation was carried out in close coordination with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local administration and Army.

On Sunday, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. Meanwhile, Jharkhand's Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday admitted that "there have been some lapses" from the state government in the cable-car mishap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)