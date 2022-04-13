Left Menu

Jharkhand CM facilitates local man who helped save lives in Deoghar ropeway mishap

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday facilitated a local resident identified as Pannalal with a Rs 1 lakh cheque for his commendable role in rescuing people stranded in the Deoghar ropeway mishap.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:21 IST
Jharkhand CM facilitates local man who helped save lives in Deoghar ropeway mishap
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren talks to Pannalal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday facilitated a local resident identified as Pannalal with a Rs 1 lakh cheque for his commendable role in rescuing people stranded in the Deoghar ropeway mishap. "I salute Pannalal, a symbol of bravery. I got a chance to facilitate brave Panalala with Rs 1 lakh for saving the lives of people in the Trikot incident by risking his own life. I will request the Central government to honour him," tweeted CM Hemanta Soren.

CM Soren spoke to Panalla via video conferencing on Wednesday and on his instruction Rs 1 lakh cheque was handed over to him by the district collector of Deoghar "On the instructions of CM a cheque of Rs 1 lakh was handed over to Pannalal for his role," M Bhajantri, District Collector, Deoghar said.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday completed the rescue of 35 people stranded in mid-air on the Trikut Hills Ropeway Service in the Deoghar district of the state. Three people died in the accident. The operation was carried out in close coordination with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), local administration and Army.

On Sunday, some cable cars collided on a ropeway at Trikut hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. Meanwhile, Jharkhand's Disaster Management Minister Banna Gupta on Wednesday admitted that "there have been some lapses" from the state government in the cable-car mishap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022