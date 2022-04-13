Seven arrested in Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh terror module case

Seven accused have been arrested in connection with the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh terror module case, said the Special Operations Group and Anti-Terrorist Squad in a statement on Wednesday. ATS Rajasthan is carrying out the investigation in case number 150/2022 registered under the sections 4, 5, 6 of Explosive Substance Act 1908, and sections 13, 15, 16, 18, 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1907, filed at the Sadar Police Station, Nimbahera district of Chittorgarh. The police have arrested seven accused so far who are in their custody for interrogation.

"The department has also formed a Special Investigation Team(SIT) for further probe, considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the matter," the statement said. On the testimony of the arrested accused, the department has recovered bomb-making equipment including timer, alarm clock, multimeter, digital thermometer, soldering rod, paste, wire, high voltage battery, syringe and pairs of gloves. Police also recovered a register which contained the method of making bombs.

A pistol with magazine and 20 live bullets of 7.65 mm, an scooter and a mobile phone were also recovered from Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. Earlier on April 3, the ATS had arrested three persons associated with the terror module, after an investigation into the case.

Notably, on 30 March, Sadar police apprehended three persons travelling by road carrying explosives in the car. The three accused were identified as Zubair, Altamash, Saifullah alias Saifudin. On interrogation, the police found out the trio associated with the terrorist organisation Al-Suffah who hailed from Devas district of Madhya Pradesh. The ATS team was informed and the ATS Rajasthan and ATS Madhya Pradesh interrogated the accused after which ATS Rajasthan was given custody of the accused. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)