Security forces on high alert in Maharashtra ahead of upcoming religious festivals

Ahead of the upcoming religious festivals across Maharashtra, two lakh police forces, 38 thousand home guards and 100 SRPF companies have been deployed to avoid religious violence in the state. The order has been issued from the Maharashtra DG office under which the strict instructions have been given to two lakh police personnel of the state to deal with any situation so that law and order are maintained and there is no disturbance of any kind.

Orders have also been given to deploy 100 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) companies including 38 thousand home guards in sensitive districts. The cyber team has been alerted to keep an eye on social media, the order read.

It has been appealed to the people that any kind of social religious programme should be done with the permission of the police, otherwise action will be taken, it added later. Festivals like Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti, Good Friday, Hanuman Jayanti, Easter Sunday, and Ramzan Eid are around of corner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)