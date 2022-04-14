Left Menu

Russia imposing sanctions on U.S. and Canadian politicians, Interfax says

Russia is imposing tit-for-tat sanctions on 398 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and 87 Canadian senators and will move against other people, Interfax news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday. Moscow acted after Washington slapped sanctions on 328 members of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, on March 24 in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 00:45 IST
Russia is imposing tit-for-tat sanctions on 398 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and 87 Canadian senators and will move against other people, Interfax news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying on Wednesday.

Moscow acted after Washington slapped sanctions on 328 members of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, on March 24 in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The move blocked all property the 328 held in the United States and banned them from any dealings with U.S. citizens. The State Duma has a total of 450 legislators.

Russia's foreign ministry said the sanctions announced on Wednesday would mirror the U.S. punitive measures but gave few details, apart from saying all those on the list will be barred from visiting Russia. "New announcements of Russian counter measures are planned in the near future, involving an increase in the number of people on the 'stop list' and other retaliatory steps," Interfax cited the ministry as saying.

Canada announced on Feb. 24 it was adding 351 members of the Duma to its sanctions list.

