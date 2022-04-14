PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 14

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Gas group Excelerate floats as Ukraine war reshapes supply map on.ft.com/37KEVWU - Barclays in BoE crosshairs over "gaming the rules" with pension deals on.ft.com/3EeFx32

- Amazon hits U.S. sellers with surcharge to offset inflation and fuel costs on.ft.com/3xnuXpj - Larry Tanenbaum joins Stephen Pagliuca group vying for Chelsea on.ft.com/3O9PxPT

Overview - Excelerate Energy Inc, which operates a fleet of floating natural gas import terminals around the world, is raising hundreds of millions of dollars on the U.S. stock market in a sign that the global energy crisis may be rekindling investor appetite for fossil fuels.

- Bank of England regulators have warned lenders about "gaming the rules" with capital arbitrage transactions via their pension schemes, a move largely directed at Barclays, which has used such deals to boost its capital level. - Amazon Inc is adding a 5% surcharge to its delivery fees in response to rising fuel costs and inflation, the company told its third-party sellers on Wednesday.

- Private equity billionaire and co-owner of the Boston Celtics basketball team Stephen Pagliuca has revealed that Larry Tanenbaum, chair of the National Basketball Association, is among the list of heavyweight backers of his bid to buy Chelsea. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

