President Kovind, PM Modi greet citizens on Baisakhi, Bihu, Puthandu, Odia New Year

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended their greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Baisakhi, Bihu, Puthandu and Odia New Year. "Greetings to all the countrymen on Baisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Nab Barsha, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirappu. Celebrated in different ways in different regions of the country, these festivals show our diversity and plurality. I wish that this festival brings happiness to everyone's life", the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted quoting President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished people on Baisakhi and wished success and prosperity in everyone's lives. "Baisakhi Greetings to everyone. I pray this festival furthers the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. May everyone be blessed with success and prosperity." "Puthandu Greetings to everyone, especially my Tamil sisters and brothers. May this year be marked with success and happiness. May all your aspirations be fulfilled. May everyone be happy and healthy," tweeted the PM.

Puthandu, according to the Hindu lunisolar calendar, is the first day of the traditional Tamil New Year. It is also known as Varsha Pirappu. This year, it falls on April 14. PM Modi also wished people on Odia New Year. "May this new year be filled with abundance of happiness. May the spirit of brotherhood in our society be furthered and may everyone be in best health."

PM extended greetings to Assamese on Rongali Bihu. He tweeted, "This special festival showcases the vibrant Assamese culture. May this Bihu bring with happiness and good health in everyone's life." Meanwhile, in Amritsar, devotees on Thursday, on the occasion of Baisakhi took a holy dip and offered prayers at the Golden Temple. Baisakhi marks the beginning of the new year for the Sikh community.

Baishakhi is one of the important festivals celebrated in North India. This day marks the arrival of the harvest season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)