Fire breaks out at Delhi club, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at a club in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 16:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a club in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday. According to Delhi Police, the fire was soon doused and no casualties were reported.

Twelve fire tenders were dispatched to the site of the incident, police said. All four floors of the building had caught fire, triggered allegedly due to a short circuit.

"Reportedly, no one was inside the building," they added. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

