Congress leader Bajwa seeks release of sugarcane dues

Punjab Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday target the AAP government in the state and sought the release of sugarcane dues amounting to around Rs 800 crore. Bajwa, who is a legislator from Qadian Assembly seat, said he had written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann last month over the issue. ''Till date, I received no response or acknowledgement of the same,'' said Bajwa in a statement.

He said the situation is untenable as sugarcane farmers have not been paid since February.

He said crop diversification was the need of the hour in the state and the ''inaction of the government over this issue would irrevocably harm diversification efforts and our farmers''.

Taking on the Bhagwant Mann-led regime, Bajwa said the Aam Aadmi Party had come to power promising change. ''Yet, it has been almost a month since I highlighted this issue and various farmers have begun protesting and there seems to be no visible action,'' said Bajwa.

The former MP said farmer unions had even held protests at Beas and Pathankot last month, demanding the release of their dues.

''Yet till date, there has been no response from the government of Punjab,'' said Bajwa.

''The economic distress faced by our farmers must be a priority issue for the government,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)