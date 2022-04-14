Left Menu

Congress leader Bajwa seeks release of sugarcane dues

Bajwa, who is a legislator from Qadian Assembly seat, said he had written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann last month over the issue.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 21:02 IST
Congress leader Bajwa seeks release of sugarcane dues
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@Partap_Sbajwa)
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday target the AAP government in the state and sought the release of sugarcane dues amounting to around Rs 800 crore. Bajwa, who is a legislator from Qadian Assembly seat, said he had written to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann last month over the issue. ''Till date, I received no response or acknowledgement of the same,'' said Bajwa in a statement.

He said the situation is untenable as sugarcane farmers have not been paid since February.

He said crop diversification was the need of the hour in the state and the ''inaction of the government over this issue would irrevocably harm diversification efforts and our farmers''.

Taking on the Bhagwant Mann-led regime, Bajwa said the Aam Aadmi Party had come to power promising change. ''Yet, it has been almost a month since I highlighted this issue and various farmers have begun protesting and there seems to be no visible action,'' said Bajwa.

The former MP said farmer unions had even held protests at Beas and Pathankot last month, demanding the release of their dues.

''Yet till date, there has been no response from the government of Punjab,'' said Bajwa.

''The economic distress faced by our farmers must be a priority issue for the government,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022