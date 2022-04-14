Left Menu

13 injured in cylinder blast at Delhi's Jamia Nagar eatery

As many as 13 people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant in the Jamia Nagar area in the national capital on Thursday afternoon, fire department officials said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 21:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
As many as 13 people were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant in the Jamia Nagar area in the national capital on Thursday afternoon, fire department officials said. Those injured in the incident have been admitted to Holy Family Hospital, said Delhi fire officials.

"The blast occurred at a fast-food restaurant. Fire tenders reached the spot immediately. 13 people were injured in the incident, and they have been hospitalized in Holy Family hospital for the treatment," said a fire official. Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out at a club in Punjabi Bagh area in the national capital. Twelve fire tenders were dispatched to the site of the incident. There were no causalities reported in the mishap. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

