4 die after fire breaks out at commercial property in Varanasi

As many as four people lost their lives after a fire broke out in a commercial property in Ashfaq Nagar of Varanasi. Varanasi District Magistrate said the electric wires caught fire and people got trapped during the time of the incident.

Speaking to ANI today, Varanasi District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said, "4 people died after a fire broke in a room in Ashfaq Nagar. They used to work at the commercial property where finishing and packaging of garments were done." "While cooking food, the electric wires caught fire and they got trapped. We will give compensation to the victim's kin," he said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

