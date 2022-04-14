Left Menu

Wheat purchase reaches record 17 lakh tn in Punjab this season so far

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 21:57 IST
Wheat purchase reaches record 17 lakh tn in Punjab this season so far
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Wheat procurement in the ongoing Rabi marketing season reached 17 lakh metric tonnes so far in Punjab, registering a record purchase of crop in the last 15 years.

"The total purchase of wheat touched 17 lakh MT on April 13 which was the highest purchase on this date in the last 15 years," said an official spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said this year the state government has already credited payment worth Rs 828 crore into the bank accounts of farmers for wheat purchase.

Additional payment worth Rs 871 crore has been cleared and will be credited into the accounts of farmers, he said.

The spokesperson further said wheat purchase by private players has reached 1 lakh MT.

Punjab has made arrangements for procuring 135 lakh MT of wheat in the ongoing season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022