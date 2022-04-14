LeT terrorists killed in encounter at J-K's Shopian were involved in 6 terror crimes

Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday informed that four local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), neutralised in an encounter with security forces at Badigam, Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, were involved in six terror crimes, including attacks on labourers. The terrorists killed have been identified as Aaqib Farooq Thoker, Waseem Ahmed Thoker, Farooq Ahmad Bhat, and Shoqeen Ahmad Mir.

As per police records, all the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and part of groups involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police, Special Forces and civilian atrocities. While interacting with ANI, Kumar said that killed terrorists were active in Shopian and adjacent areas of Pulwama. "They were involved in six terror crimes including attacks on outside labourers."

The IGP congratulated the joint forces for conducting a successful anti-terrorist operation without any collateral damage. He further said that hunt for their associates like Aijaz of Pulwama is on and they will be neutralised soon.

The J-K police, in a press release, informed that the operation was launched based on specific input generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in the Badigam area of Zainapora Shopian. "During the search operation, as the search party proceeded towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter. Later on, CRPF also joined," the release stated.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site of the encounter. Police said that all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and the investigation has been initiated. "People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials if any," the police said.

Meanwhile, as the operation was in progress some miscreants shared misleading information on social media relating to the stone-pelting, and injuries to some army personnel at Kanipora, Shopian. "It is hereby clarified that the news shared is totally baseless, while the fact is that a vehicle of 44RR from Chowgam Camp carrying army personnel was on way to the encounter site at Badigam Shopian. The driver lost control over the vehicle due to some technical fault and it skidded off the road," police clarified.

In the mishap, three soldiers were killed. (ANI)

