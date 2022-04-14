Left Menu

After rain, procurement agencies asked to resume wheat purchase operations in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-04-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 22:31 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday directed the state procurement agencies to ensure resumption of procurement operations within hours of stoppage of rain in many areas.

An official spokesperson said the chief minister directed the officials concerned to ensure that farmers are not put to inconvenience as a result of inclement weather.

Light rain accompanied by strong winds lashed many parts of the state, leading to the possibility of temporary disruption in wheat procurement operations on Friday.

Acting on the directions of Mann, senior officials of the department of Food and Civil Supplies, Mandi Board, Markfed, Punsup, Food Corporation of India and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation met on Thursday evening to chalk out a detailed plan to tackle the situation arising out of the adverse weather conditions existing in most parts of the state.

The spokesperson said the mandi board has been asked to deploy all available resources to make sure that any stagnant water is pumped out of the mandi yard.

The mandi board has also been asked to direct the market committees to deploy manpower and pumping sets to tackle the problem on a war footing, he said.

Regarding protection of the stocks lying in the mandis, the spokesperson said the stocks have been covered with tarpaulins and the deputy commissioners have also been asked to direct the officers concerned to physically check and ensure that all the produce lying in the mandis is properly covered and protected from rain and dusty winds.

Punjab has made arrangements for procuring 135 lakh MT of wheat in the ongoing season.

