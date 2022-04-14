Left Menu

Amritsar: Golden Temple dazzles on Baisakhi

The sky over the Golden Temple sparkled with fireworks on the occasion of Baisakhi on Thursday.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 14-04-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 23:43 IST
Amritsar: Golden Temple dazzles on Baisakhi
Visuals of Baisakhi celebrations at Golden temple in Amritsar today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The sky over the Golden Temple sparkled with fireworks on the occasion of Baisakhi on Thursday. Devotees offered prayers throughout the day and were seen queuing up at the temple.

Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings to the citizens on the occasion of Baisakhi, Bihu, Puthandu and Odia New Year. "Greetings to all the countrymen on Baisakhi, Vishu, Rongali Bihu, Nab Barsha, Vaishakhadi and Puthandu Pirappu. Celebrated in different ways in different regions of the country, these festivals show our diversity and plurality. I wish that this festival brings happiness to everyone's life", the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted quoting President tweeted.

"Baisakhi Greetings to everyone. I pray this festival furthers the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. May everyone be blessed with success and prosperity," tweeted PM. Baishakhi is one of the important festivals celebrated in North India. This day marks the arrival of the harvest season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Department dismisses report claimed Shongweni Dam collapsed

Department dismisses report claimed Shongweni Dam collapsed

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022