Russia says it wants to expand rouble use in energy exports but no deadlines yet

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 15:45 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russia wanted to expand the use of the rouble for energy exports, but that it was too early to talk of deadlines and details.

"The president has set a methodical and step-by-step approach to expanding the use of national currencies", Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the role of national currencies in export deals should rise, amid Russia's stated desire to switch to roubles in payments for its gas supplies, mainly to Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

