Woman raped by auto driver, co-passenger in Aligarh

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped by the driver, his helper and a passenger of an auto-rickshaw that she hired at the bus stand here to reach her village, police said on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday evening when the woman took an auto from the Aligarh bus stand for her native village, about 15 km away from the city, they said.

In her complaint, the victim has alleged that the driver picked up another passenger for the same destination. After the auto crossed the outskirts of the city and reached a remote area, the driver, his helper and the other passenger robbed and raped her and dropped her by the roadside, the victim said in her complaint. With the help of some passersby, the victim managed to reach the police station on Friday morning, police said. A case has been registered against the accused and efforts to nab them are on, they said.

Aligarh's Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shubham Patel said the police are scanning CCTV footage of the bus stand to identify the culprits. The victim's husband works in Noida and she was travelling alone to Aligarh from Noida, the SP said.

