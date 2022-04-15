EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Bahrain's Investcorp in excluse talks to buy AC Milan - source
Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 15-04-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:59 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Bahrain-based Investcorp is in exclusive talks to purchase Italian club AC Milan, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.
The source said the deal to buy the Serie A club was close to being completed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Milan
- Serie A
- Investcorp
- Bahrain
- Italian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PREVIEW-Soccer-Fading Inter look to rediscover Serie A form at resurgent Juve
Soccer-Serie A has no plans to stop match broadcasts in Russia
Serie A: AC Milan's lead reduced to a point after goalless draw against Bologna
Soccer-Serie A weekend talking points
Inter gains as Milan, Napoli falter in Serie A title race