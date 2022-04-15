Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Bahrain's Investcorp in excluse talks to buy AC Milan - source

Reuters | Manchester | Updated: 15-04-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 16:59 IST
AC Milan Image Credit: Twitter(@acmilan)
Bahrain-based Investcorp is in exclusive talks to purchase Italian club AC Milan, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.

The source said the deal to buy the Serie A club was close to being completed.

