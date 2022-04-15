PM Modi to unveil 108 ft Lord Hanuman statue in Gujarat's Morbi tomorrow

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 108 ft statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on Saturday via video conferencing. As per the Prime Minister's Office, "this statue is the second of the four statues being set up in the four directions across the country, as part of the #Hanumanji4dham project."

It has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Param Pujya Bapu Keshvanand Ji in Morbi. The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in 2010.

The work on the third statue, in the south at Rameswaram has started, the PMO informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)