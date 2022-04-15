Campaign by TN BJP to retrieve temple from Kerala

Tamil Nadu BJP will begin a signature campaign on Saturday, demanding the release of Mangaladevi Kannagi temple from the control of Kerala government.

The temple is located in Idukki district on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, about 7 kms from Theni in Tamil Nadu. President of the BJP agricultural wing G K Nagaraj said in a release here on Friday that the campaign would begin at Pazhayankudi in Theni to demand the release of the 2,000-year-old temple from the clutches of Kerala for the benefit of devotees from Tamil Nadu. The campaign would also condemn the ruling DMK in the State for not taking efforts to retrieve the temple, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)