Left Menu

Campaign by TN BJP to retrieve temple from Kerala

President of the BJP agricultural wing G K Nagaraj said in a release here on Friday that the campaign would begin at Pazhayankudi in Theni to demand the release of the 2,000-year-old temple from the clutches of Kerala for the benefit of devotees from Tamil Nadu.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-04-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 19:03 IST
Campaign by TN BJP to retrieve temple from Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP will begin a signature campaign on Saturday, demanding the release of Mangaladevi Kannagi temple from the control of Kerala government.

The temple is located in Idukki district on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, about 7 kms from Theni in Tamil Nadu. President of the BJP agricultural wing G K Nagaraj said in a release here on Friday that the campaign would begin at Pazhayankudi in Theni to demand the release of the 2,000-year-old temple from the clutches of Kerala for the benefit of devotees from Tamil Nadu. The campaign would also condemn the ruling DMK in the State for not taking efforts to retrieve the temple, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022