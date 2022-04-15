Iraq maintaining its position in Indian market despite rise in Russian oil imports - SOMO head
Iraq is still maintaining its position in the Indian oil imports market despite India's increased imports of Russian oil, state news agency INA reported on Friday, citing the state-owned marketer SOMO's head, Alaa al-Yasiri.
"Several countries including India found Russian crude oil, which is now being sold with big discounts, as an alternative to competing crude oils," Al-Yasiri said.
But Iraq is keeping up its high market share in India thanks to the contracts it has with government and private refineries, Al-Yasiri said.
