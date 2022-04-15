3 coaches of Puducherry Express derail in Mumbai's Matunga

Three coaches of a train derailed at Matunga Railway station in Mumbai on Friday, informed the Railways department. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

The department said just after the Puducherry Express departed from the Dadar station to reach its destination Puducherry, three rear coaches of the train derailed from the track between Matunga and Dadar Station. Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

