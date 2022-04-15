Bhopal police to be on high alert on Hanuman Jayanti tomorrow, monitor procession with drones

Bhopal police will monitor Hanuman Jayanti processions with drones on Saturday in order to ensure a peaceful celebration. Speaking to ANI, the Commissioner of Police, Makrand Deoskar said that apart from the drones, the police department has deployed a large police force to keep a watch on the procession.

"In view of tomorrow's procession, we have deployed a police force for the procession arrangements. Monitoring will also be done through additional video cameras and drones. Apart from this, a police force will also be deployed in plain-clothes, which will keep a watch on the miscreants," he said. The Commissioner said the department held meetings at various places in the last several days, which is showing favourable results and said, "I am sure that tomorrow's festival will be celebrated in a peaceful manner."

He appealed to the citizens to celebrate the festival with peace and enthusiasm saying that "A special care should be taken not to hurt anyone's sentiments so that the festival can be celebrated peacefully." The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday. (ANI)

