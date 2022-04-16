Left Menu

J-K: IED detected, destroyed in Rajouri

The Security forces in Rajouri foiled a terror plot by recovering an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) on Rajouri Gurdan road, said an official statement by the Rajouri police.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-04-2022 09:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 09:31 IST
J-K: IED detected, destroyed in Rajouri
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Security forces in Rajouri foiled a terror plot by recovering an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) on Rajouri Gurdan road, said an official statement by the Rajouri police. The recovered IED was later taken to a safer location and was destroyed.

According to the statement, a credible input was received by Jammu and Kashmir police about suspicious movements in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road. "On this, Jammu and Kashmir police teams from Army, Special Operation Group of Police, and teams of the Army launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation in the area in the early morning hours Saturday," said Rajouri Police.

During the operation, a suspicious object was found lying there alongside the road which turned out to be an IED during the examination. "The Bomb Squad of police later took the material in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and through a controlled explosion which was then destroyed in a safer location," it read.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022