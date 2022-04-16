Left Menu

Maha govt to launch drive to clear pending work of Armed Forces personnel from May 1

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 16-04-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 13:42 IST
Maha govt to launch drive to clear pending work of Armed Forces personnel from May 1
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse has announced that a special drive, Amrut Jawan Abhiyan, will be held in the state between May 1 and June 15 to clear pending works of Armed Forces personnel. The state ex-servicemen welfare minister and Palghar guardian minister made the announcement on Friday during a meeting of senior officials in the district.

Families of martyrs, ex-servicemen and soldiers on duty have work in various government departments and the drive will be undertaken for immediate disposal of their pending work, Bhuse said.

During this period, special camps will be held to clear pending works of jawans with departments such as revenue, land acquisition, rehabilitation, complaints from police department, rural development, agriculture, cooperative and transport departments etc, he said.

Each department will have a time limit for redressal of pending grievances and it will be monitored by the district collector, he said.

District-level committees will be constituted for the drive and they will be chaired by district collector, chief executive officer zilla parishad and superintendent of police, the minister said.

The minister also asked officials to hold Amrut Jawan Sanman Din on the third Monday of every month on the lines of the Lokshai Din.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan's air defense identification zone

 Taiwan
2
10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

10-year-old boy kidnapped, killed; cousin among 3 arrested

 India
3
Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to keep them alive

Multi-colored plants are suddenly a home decor ‘must-have’. Here’s how to ke...

 Australia
4
Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

Passenger's phone catches fire on IndiGo flight, creates panic

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022