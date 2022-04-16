Maha govt to launch drive to clear pending work of Armed Forces personnel from May 1

Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse has announced that a special drive, Amrut Jawan Abhiyan, will be held in the state between May 1 and June 15 to clear pending works of Armed Forces personnel. The state ex-servicemen welfare minister and Palghar guardian minister made the announcement on Friday during a meeting of senior officials in the district.

Families of martyrs, ex-servicemen and soldiers on duty have work in various government departments and the drive will be undertaken for immediate disposal of their pending work, Bhuse said.

During this period, special camps will be held to clear pending works of jawans with departments such as revenue, land acquisition, rehabilitation, complaints from police department, rural development, agriculture, cooperative and transport departments etc, he said.

Each department will have a time limit for redressal of pending grievances and it will be monitored by the district collector, he said.

District-level committees will be constituted for the drive and they will be chaired by district collector, chief executive officer zilla parishad and superintendent of police, the minister said.

The minister also asked officials to hold Amrut Jawan Sanman Din on the third Monday of every month on the lines of the Lokshai Din.

