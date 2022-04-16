Ganga Ghat in Patna transforms into open classroom each weekend for govt job aspirants

On every weekend at Patna's Ganga Ghat for the past two months, hundreds of government job aspirants come from different parts of the country especially Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to prepare for competitive exams. The reason is a teacher who offers free classes to these students, a majority among them come from financially weaker sections and belong to remote areas of the state.

SK Jha who provides free classes to these students said around 12,000-14,000 aspirants are currently preparing for their exams. Most of the students studying here are Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) and Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants.

"All the students, here, are from the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC), who have already cleared their first Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)," SK Jha told ANI on Saturday. SK Jha has a team of 30-35 people who work tirelessly throughout the week to prepare the test material for the exam preparation.

"One can find students of humble backgrounds, belonging to the remotest areas, preparing for their competitive exams in order to get employed," said Jha. Jha mentors these students for their government exams, a twice a week, without charging any fees.

A farmer's son from Aurangabad expressed how the guidance of their teacher helped to boost his confidence and perform better every day. "We arrive here by 6 in the morning to give a 90-minute test constituting 120 questions," said Gudia from Mokama, one of the students. (ANI)

