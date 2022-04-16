Left Menu

Load-shedding unavoidable but agricultural consumers spared, says Maha energy minister

Updated: 16-04-2022 14:39 IST
Load-shedding unavoidable but agricultural consumers spared, says Maha energy minister
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra was facing a power deficit of 4700 megawatt but agriculture sector consumers have been spared load-shedding, state energy minister Nitin Raut said on Saturday.

The minister said load-shedding had become unavoidable due to shortage of coal and insufficient gas supply.

''However, agriculture users are being provided eight hours electricity during day time and eight hours during the night daily without interruption,'' the minister said in a statement.

Raut said power purchase agreements have been inked with Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL) for 760 MW and NTPC for 673 MW per day till June 15, while state-run Mahavitaran is buying 1500-2000 MW from the power exchange.

''The peak demand is 25,144 MW now. The power tariff is Rs 12 per unit. Mahavitaran has entered into power purchase agreements to procure 21,057 MW but only 16,487 MW, which is 78 per cent of demand, is available due to coal shortage,'' he said.

The Koyna hydro-electric power plant is functioning at full capacity and the permission to use additional 10 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of water for generation has been received, the minister informed.

