Kerala: RSS worker hacked to death in Palakkad

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Palakkad on Friday, informed the officials.

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was hacked to death in Palakkad on Saturday, informed the officials. The deceased was identified as Sreenivasan, a former Sharirik Shikshan Pramukh of the RSS.

Sreenivasan was hacked at a shop by a group of people who had reached there on bikes. The Bharatiya Janata Party alleged PFI for the said murder.

Earlier, a Popular Front of India (PFI) worker Subair (43) was hacked to death in Palakkad on Friday. He was attacked while he was on a bike along with his father. PFI had blamed the RSS for the murder.

Further investigations in the matter are underway. (ANI)

