Odisha govt cut short summer vacations in schools

The Odisha Government on Saturday announced that the summer vacation in schools will be curtailed and allowed for a brief period of 10 days vacation from June 6 to June 16.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 16-04-2022 20:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 20:49 IST
Odisha govt cut short summer vacations in schools
The Odisha Government on Saturday announced that the summer vacation in schools will be curtailed and allowed for a brief period of 10 days vacation from June 6 to June 16. The decision has been taken "in order to compensate for learning losses arising out of COVID-19 during the last two years, Learning Recovery Plan (LRP) as envisaged by Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) will be implemented with the existing teachers during morning classes," said the official notification from the Department of School and Mass Education.

Keeping in the prevailing summer heat, "Morning classes will continue until further orders and the teaching hour will be from 6.00 am to 9.00 am from May 1 to June 5," it added. The notification stated further that class promotion for the students from classes 1 to 8 will be made by April 20 and new admission/ Re-admission for classes 1 to 9 may be done from April 20 to 30 April.

As per the new assessment policy introduced by the Board of Secondary Education, Odisha, class 9 students have to appear Summative Assessment-II Examination. However, the conduct of SA-II and declaration of results for students of class 9 and promotion to class 10 must be completed by May 10, the notification said.

Cooked MDM (Mid Day Meal) will be supplied to the eligible beneficiaries, it added further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

