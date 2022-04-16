Left Menu

2 held with drugs worth over Rs 60 lakh in Mumbai

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police arrested two drug peddlers from the Dharavi area here and seized around two kgs of drugs worth over Rs 60 lakh from their possession, the police said on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-04-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 23:27 IST
2 held with drugs worth over Rs 60 lakh in Mumbai
NCB Mumbai with two persons arrested with drugs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police arrested two drug peddlers from the Dharavi area here and seized around two kgs of drugs worth over Rs 60 lakh from their possession, the police said on Saturday. The two accused persons, who the police believe supplied charas to drug peddlers across the city, were arrested from Dharavi in an operation carried out by the Bandra Unit of Anti Narcotics Cell

The police are currently interrogating them to find out the source of the contraband and the recipients. The apprehended accused were identified as Sunil Shishupal (45 years) and Nevazi Aliman Miyan (60 years). The police said that they had come from Bihar and Rajasthan respectively to supply drugs here in Mumbai.

The drugs recovered from their possession are worth Rs 60.75 lakhs in the international market, police said. A case has been filed against both the accused under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global
4
Axiom private astronauts to return home next week: Watch departure live

Axiom private astronauts to return home next week: Watch departure live

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022