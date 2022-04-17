Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

FIGHTING * A missile attack in early hours of Sunday damaged infrastructure in the city of Brovary, near Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, Igor Sapozhko, mayor of Brovary said in an online post. * Russia said on Saturday its troops had cleared most of Mariupol with only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters in the giant Illich steelworks, as missiles hit Kyiv and other cities.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 13:32 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There were no signs of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol laying down their arms three hours after an 0300 GMT surrender ultimatum by Russia took effect in the strategic southeastern port. FIGHTING * A missile attack in early hours of Sunday damaged infrastructure in the city of Brovary, near Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, Igor Sapozhko, mayor of Brovary said in an online post. * Russia said on Saturday its troops had cleared most of Mariupol with only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters in the giant Illich steelworks, as missiles hit Kyiv and other cities. * The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, met with crew from the sunken Black Sea flagship Moskva, saying they would continue to serve in the navy, the defense ministry said on Saturday.

DIPLOMACY, SANCTIONS * Russia said on Saturday it has barred British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and 10 other officials and politicians from the country. * The EU will sanction Russian banks, particularly Sberbank, and is seeking "clever mechanisms" to include oil, said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. QUOTES

"All of us pray for you and with you. We pray because there is so much suffering. We can only give you our company, our prayers and say to you 'courage, we accompany you,'" Pope Francis told an Easter vigil, departing from his text to address Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, and other Ukrainians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022