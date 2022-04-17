There were no signs of Ukrainian forces in Mariupol laying down their arms three hours after an 0300 GMT surrender ultimatum by Russia took effect in the strategic southeastern port. FIGHTING * A missile attack in early hours of Sunday damaged infrastructure in the city of Brovary, near Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, Igor Sapozhko, mayor of Brovary said in an online post. * Russia said on Saturday its troops had cleared most of Mariupol with only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters in the giant Illich steelworks, as missiles hit Kyiv and other cities. * The head of the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, met with crew from the sunken Black Sea flagship Moskva, saying they would continue to serve in the navy, the defense ministry said on Saturday.

DIPLOMACY, SANCTIONS * Russia said on Saturday it has barred British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and 10 other officials and politicians from the country. * The EU will sanction Russian banks, particularly Sberbank, and is seeking "clever mechanisms" to include oil, said European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. QUOTES

"All of us pray for you and with you. We pray because there is so much suffering. We can only give you our company, our prayers and say to you 'courage, we accompany you,'" Pope Francis told an Easter vigil, departing from his text to address Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, and other Ukrainians.

