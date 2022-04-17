Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch a train under 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that a train under 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana' will leave Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal at 2 pm on April 19.

"I will myself go to see off the devotee-passengers. Yatra is starting again and the first train will go to Kashi", Chouhan said. (ANI)

