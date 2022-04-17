Left Menu

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch a train under 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that a train under 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana' will leave Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal at 2 pm on April 19.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 17-04-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 15:27 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch a train under 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that a train under 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana' will leave Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal at 2 pm on April 19.

"I will myself go to see off the devotee-passengers. Yatra is starting again and the first train will go to Kashi", Chouhan said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghan officials confirm Pakistan airstrikes in Khost, Kunar provinces

Afghanistan
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
4
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022