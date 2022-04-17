Left Menu

Wheat crop over 80 bigha destroyed in fire in UP village

The incident took place in Jithauli village of Rajepur area, they said.The crop was ready to be harvested when it was wasted in the fire. The district administration is approximating the loss to compensate the farmers, officials said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Wheat crop cultivated over 80 bigha land in a village here was destroyed in a fire that was sparked after a high-tension wire broke and fell in the field, police said. The incident took place in Jithauli village of Rajepur area, they said.

The crop was ready to be harvested when it was wasted in the fire. It was doused by fire tenders rushed to the field. The district administration is approximating the loss to compensate the farmers, officials said.

