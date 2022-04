Cycling-Van Baarle wins Paris-Roubaix classic

Dutchman Dylan van Baarle won the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic race, a 257.2-km ride from Compiegne on Sunday.

The Ineos Grenadiers rider beat Belgium's Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Swiss Stefan Kueng (Groupama-FDJ) who came home second and third, respectively.

