Zelenskiy, IMF managing director discuss Ukraine's 'post-war reconstruction'

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 00:57 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva about Ukraine's financial stability and the country's post-war reconstruction. "Discussed with IMF Managing Director Georgieva the issue of ensuring Ukraine's financial stability & preparations for post-war reconstruction. We have clear plans for now, as well as a vision of prospects. I'm sure cooperation between the IMF & Ukraine will continue to be fruitful," Zelenskiy said in a tweet.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said earlier he will attend the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington this week and will seek more financial assistance for Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

